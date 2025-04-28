Kate Middleton, Prince William plan 'extra special' anniversary after 'brutal year'

Kate Middleton, Prince William anniversary plans after cancer remission revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29.

BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggests that this anniversary marks “extra bit special” given the Princess of Wales cancer remission.

“Every milestone takes them that little bit further away from the dreadful day when she was diagnosed with cancer. After his mother died, William said he knew it would make or break him and he refused to let it break him,” Jennie told Mirror.

While Kate and William’s marriage “was already a roaring success” the expert notes that it is “even stronger than before” after dealing with “the brutal year” of Catherine’s cancer.

“What makes it work? I think theirs is a pretty equal partnership. William is a much more hands-on dad than his father or grandfather. And I don’t think Catherine would let him get away with anything less,” Jennie said.

Additionally, Jennie also noted that Catherine’s parents and the Prince of Wales’ father King Charles “must be delighted” with the couple’s marriage. She added that while “it’s important for the monarchy that it works” it is comforting for the King and Middletons that the future King and Queen “seem able to deal with pretty much anything that life throws at them.”

As per Jennie the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage “gives us all the chance to see first-hand that theirs is a true love match, built on the strongest of all foundations: friendship and the shared experience of university life.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise.