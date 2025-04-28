Meghan Markle gets honest about rumored interest in politics

Meghan Markle reveals if she intends to enter politics

Meghan Markle is a multi-hyphenate woman with Netflix shows, a podcast, a children’s book and more to her credit, but will she branch into politics?

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, made her first podcast appearance as a guest on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. During the episode, Meghan talked about her marriage to Prince Harry, gushed over his attributes as a husband, and also revealed if she’ll ever run for office in the U.S.

Meghan went make-up free for the episode and sported casual black sweatpants.

Asking the Duchess to clarify the rumors that she’s looking to become a politician, Kern Lima said, "Would you ever run for office?

"No," Meghan replied, emphasizing: "Never. Oh, God."

"I mean, you could say, 'Never say never.' No, I'm not interested in that. No," the Duchess of Sussex stated.

Ever since Meghan returned to the United States with her husband Harry, people have speculated that she may be interested in a career in politics, given her strong and confident persona.

Meghan and Harry have refrained from openly supporting any political party in the U.S. elections, as per the policy of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex said in 2020, "Many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Montecito with their kids Prince Arche and Princess Lilibet.