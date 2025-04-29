Prince William, Kate Middleton make first appearance on anniversary trip

Prince William, Kate Middleton make appearance on anniversary: See photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29.

The Prince and Princess of Wales make an appearance on the Isle of Mull, waving the crowds gathered to catch their glimpse.

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear in coordinated outfits on their wedding anniversary

As Kate and William kicked off their two-day Scotland visit, they twinned in blazers for the first day visit.

The photos shared by several outlets show the Prince and Princess of Wales coordinated their looks by wearing blazers paired with button-down shirts and pants.

The future King and Queen began their day by touring Aros Hall and meeting the volunteers of charity Home-Start Lorn.

Next, they’ll go to the Tobermory Producers Market near the harbour to talk to local makers and artists and finish their day one at a farm and restaurant on the west coast of Mull, where they’ll tour the land, see the Hebridean sheep, and help pick fresh produce for the menu, as reported by Hello!

While this appearance marks Kate and William’s first appearance after the Easter break with family, it is worth mentioning that their visit to Scotland has a special meaning.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who tied the knot in 2011, first met when they were studying at the University of St Andrews.