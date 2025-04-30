Christina Applegate fights tears sharing heartbreaking family loss

Applegate opens up about her father's death in emotional talk

Christina Applegate grieving the loss of her father, Robert Applegate.

In the recent episode of her and Jamie Lynn Sigler's podcast, MeSsy, aired on April 29, the Vacation actress teared up while sharing her father's dismal news with her guest JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m, like, crying right now. I’m sorry. My dad just passed away a week ago,” Applegate noted as she became sentimental.

"This is the first time I’ve really cried. I think kind of, like, I wasn't allowing myself to have that yet," the 53-year-old actress revealed.

"Too busy with this, too busy with that," she explained.

The actress mentioned that her family "knew" her father "was going to die", she pondered, "Is that an excuse for not feeling? Because you know that someone's gonna go? And you've said your goodbyes?"

Applegate's co-host, Sigler had an idea that their guest would talk about her own parents' death, so to make the Dead to Me alum mentally prepare for the emotional talk Sigler asked prior to the recording of the episode, "I hope this doesn't trigger [you]."

"No. I'm gonna be good," Applegate responded.

While calling the experience “insanely sad,” she shared some insights into her relationship with her dad.

"My relationship with my dad, he’s a soulmate, and my mom was my best friend,” Applegate noted, sharing that she did not grow up with her father as her mom, Nancy Priddy, and dad separated when she was only 5 months old.