Meghan Markle slammed for using HRH title: 'Everything is a performance'

Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash over Royal title use in first guest podcast interview

April 30, 2025

Meghan Markle is facing brutal criticism after reportedly using her “HRH” title despite being banned by the Royal family.

Prince Harry’s wife appeared for a candid interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show when host Jamie Kern Lima flaunted the gift basket she got from the Duchess.

The gift containing homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream had a card which was signed “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

The move has sparked backlash from royal experts with GB News presenter Nana Akua calling Meghan’s actions a “performance.”

"It just feels like everything is a performance," she said. "I just can't bear it. She's allegedly using this title when she shouldn't be. It's pretty straightforward."

Royal commentator Kara Kennedy also shared her two cents on the matter, saying, "She described her time in the Royal Family as being 'in the trenches' - I think most would disagree.”

"What's more interesting was using the HRH title. This is huge. Times like this is when the criticism of Meghan, which at times feels incessant, is so valid.

"She knows this. She doesn't use her HRH titles for commercial purposes but this feels pretty commercial."

