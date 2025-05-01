Olivia Munn reveals son's response to seeing dad John Mulaney on TV

Here’s how Olivia Munn’s son reacts when he sees dad John Mulaney on TV

Olivia Munn’s son Malcolm, 3, looks forward to watching his dad John Mulaney on TV.

Munn, who also shares daughter Méi, 7 months with the comedian, told People that Malcolm recognizes Mulaney on TV and watches his show Everybody's Live With John Mulaney.

"He clocks it and he says things to John, and he said the other day, he was like 'You had so many guys stand in a diagonal line,' and it was for like ... a height thing," she told People.

"Malcolm goes to set and he sees the same Mother Robot. He knows everyone there, so he recognizes John on TV and remembers it," she shared.

Sharing a clip of the interview on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "Malcolm loves watching daddy's Netflix show Everybody's Live every Wednesday."

This comes after the actress shared a photo of her and Malcolm walking in New York City and wrote a hilarious caption alongside it.

"Yes, this is my 3-year-old walking through the streets of New York in only his socks," Munn began.

"I’m posting this for all the parents who thought it would be great to take advantage of the beautiful weather and took their toddler on a walk only for them to lie down screaming on the floor of Whole Foods, run through the aisles of CVS screaming 'I don’t like anyone!!' and knocked over your iced tea before your first sip, all while carrying your 7-month-old strapped to your body," she added.

Olivia Munn has been recovering from her battle with br**st cancer and has documented her journey on Instagram.