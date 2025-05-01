 
Geo News

Zara Tindall, husband Mike maintaining secret ties with Meghan, Harry?

Zara and Mike Tindall reportedly share good bond with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s hidden ties with Royal family members
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s hidden ties with Royal family members

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have a good relationship with some royal family members, including Harry’s cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, and their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Mike Tindall.

As per a recent report, these royal members don’t talk about it publicly because it’s frowned upon by others members in the royal family to keep in touch with Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Zara and Mike don't shout about their relationship with the Sussexes from the rooftops, because it is still frowned upon by a lot of people in the royal family,” the source told Heat Magazine.

They added, “But it's known that they, along with Eugenie and Jack, have a lot of time for Harry and Meghan.”

They further reported that as Harry and Meghan get ready to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, they’re starting to worry that ongoing tension with Prince William and Kate could put their Duke and Duchess titles at risk.

“This is her way of trying to alleviate the hostility levels, basically,” the insider said.

“It’s not as though everyone’s getting a gift basket, just a select few including the King and Queen, a few of the Yorks, Zara and Mike and various others who she still has a soft spot towards.”

