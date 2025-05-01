Kanye West faces shocking allegation amid 'Donda 2' release

Kanye West's ex-collaborator levels serious allegations against him

Within hours of the Donda 2 release, Kanye West was hit by allegations that he did not pay for the music he used on his album and even used some beats without permission.



Free Maiden, who had earlier worked with Ye, claimed the Grammy winner owned not only his money but also a fellow music producer, Boogz.

His allegation follows the Donda hitmaker's accusation that the producer extorted $3 million in return for the beats the Chicago rap star used in his albums.

“Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to now he going to take down Donda 2,” he said in his since-deleted post.

Now, in a chat with AllHipHop, Free said, “Ye, as former brothers, you going to social media is weak as hell when you’re wrong.“

“You had a chance to address and handle our outstanding issues and speak as men," he added.

According to reports, the producer played a key role in Kanye's early career and also arranged for him to meet with JAY-Z.

“You chose to run, duck, hide, and continuously steal our ****!” he continued. “Why you think you have the right to continue to steal from us and monetize the work is very slum landlordish. Get on the phone like a man.”

“This man has been stealing for years, but I always protected him,” Free concluded. “I’ve saved Ye nine figures in attempted lawsuits alone in the past. Gloves off now.”

It is not the first time similar accusations dogged Kanye. At least 14 lawsuits have been filed against Ye since 2020 for unauthorized use of samples.