Whoopi Goldberg falls ‘asleep' during Meghan Markle chat on show

Whoopi Goldberg pretended to sleep to avoid discussing latest controversy surrounding Meghan Markle after it was revealed she allegedly has been using her Royal titles.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry are not allowed to use their HRH titles since they stepped down as senior working royals.

On latest episode of The View, Goldberg made it clear she didn’t want to talk about Meghan and the latest drama surrounding her life.

After asking if it was "a bad look for Meghan to still refer to herself as a royal,” Goldberg quickly said, "Let me know when you're finished!"

She then pretended to doze off and "woke up" after her co-hosts were done with the discussion.

"Can I ask a really dumb question that I just woke up for?" she said, then added, "It's the subject matter."

Goldberg added that in her view, "it's cringier" that Meghan’s friend exposed her note publicly.

"To me, I think if someone gives you a gift… I don't feel like she needed to show that," she said, then quipped when her comment was praised, "Well yeah, I'm old enough to be insightful."