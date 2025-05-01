Brad Pitt won't propose to Ines de Ramon: Here's why

Brad Pitt 'not ready' to tie the knot with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt is reportedly “not ready” to tie the knot with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, whom he’s been dating since 2022.

On Wednesday, an insider told In Touch Weekly that the 61-year-old actor won’t propose to the jewelry designer because he’s “gun shy about getting married again.”

“When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject, or he’ll make jokes about his bad track record,” the source said.

“It’s clear he’s been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again,” added the confidant.

The source further told the outlet that Brad’s low-key relationship with Ines has left him feeling happier and more grounded than ever, but the Troy star might lose it all if he keeps avoiding taking the next step.

“She’s still young and even though she’s been divorced, she’s not jaded when it comes to marriage; she wants to be Mrs. Brad Pitt,” shared the insider. “If Brad keeps putting it off, it’s hard to imagine she won’t get fed up and leave him. Ines isn’t going to stick around forever without that commitment.”

“Ines makes him happy, and if he’s smart, he’ll choose happiness and hurry up and marry her before he misses the chance,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, Brad began dating Ines in November 2022.