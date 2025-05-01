 
Geo News

Brad Pitt won't propose to Ines de Ramon: Here's why

Brad Pitt began dating Ines de Ramon in November 2022

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Brad Pitt not ready to tie the knot with girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt 'not ready' to tie the knot with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt is reportedly “not ready” to tie the knot with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, whom he’s been dating since 2022.

On Wednesday, an insider told In Touch Weekly that the 61-year-old actor won’t propose to the jewelry designer because he’s “gun shy about getting married again.”

“When marriage comes up, Brad changes the subject, or he’ll make jokes about his bad track record,” the source said.

“It’s clear he’s been seriously scarred by his divorce from Angelina and is gun shy about getting married again,” added the confidant.

The source further told the outlet that Brad’s low-key relationship with Ines has left him feeling happier and more grounded than ever, but the Troy star might lose it all if he keeps avoiding taking the next step.

“She’s still young and even though she’s been divorced, she’s not jaded when it comes to marriage; she wants to be Mrs. Brad Pitt,” shared the insider. “If Brad keeps putting it off, it’s hard to imagine she won’t get fed up and leave him. Ines isn’t going to stick around forever without that commitment.”

“Ines makes him happy, and if he’s smart, he’ll choose happiness and hurry up and marry her before he misses the chance,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, Brad began dating Ines in November 2022.

Robert De Niro gets candid about his love for his children
Robert De Niro gets candid about his love for his children
Billy Ray Cyrus lucky to find love with Elizabeth Hurley: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus lucky to find love with Elizabeth Hurley: Source
John Miller 'worried' about Jennifer Garner's close relationship with Ben Affleck?
John Miller 'worried' about Jennifer Garner's close relationship with Ben Affleck?
Brad Pitt forced to marry Ines by pal George Clooney, Amal: Report
Brad Pitt forced to marry Ines by pal George Clooney, Amal: Report
Jennifer Garner, John Miller take romance to next level with major move
Jennifer Garner, John Miller take romance to next level with major move
Whoopi Goldberg falls ‘asleep' during Meghan Markle chat on show
Whoopi Goldberg falls ‘asleep' during Meghan Markle chat on show
Meghan Markle spills the beans on Archie, Lili's morning routine video
Meghan Markle spills the beans on Archie, Lili's morning routine
Sheryl Crow plans major career shift once she's an empty nester
Sheryl Crow plans major career shift once she's an empty nester