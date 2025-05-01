Prince William shares hilarious dad joke during Scotland visit with Kate Middleton

Prince William makes hilarious joke about his knees

Prince William made parents laugh with a relatable dad joke during his visit to the Isle of Mull with wife Kate Middleton.

Kate and William, who share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together, are currently on their two-day royal visit to the Isle of Mull.

During their visit to Aros Hall, a community center that includes Scottish Island’s only soft play area, the Prince of Wales made a relatable joke.

The Princess of Wales told fellow parents that she wished there was something similar when their son George was little and they were living in Anglesey as she recalled going to the Waitrose cafe just to get out of the house, saying, “We hang out a lot at soft play. Mine absolutely love it.”

However, William then looked down at his knees and joked, “You still think you can do it yourself, but…” making everyone laugh.

The heir to the throne also complimented the place, saying, “It's not usually this clean. It's beautiful. It's really cosy and fun.”

It is worth mentioning that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit also marked special as they celebrated 14 years to their marriage during their trip.

Notably, Scotland holds a special meaning for Prince William and Kate Middleton as they met for the first time in the University of St Andrews.