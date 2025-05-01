 
Geo News

Prince William shares hilarious dad joke during Scotland visit with Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to George, Charlotte and Louis

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Prince William makes hilarious joke about his knees

Prince William made parents laugh with a relatable dad joke during his visit to the Isle of Mull with wife Kate Middleton.

Kate and William, who share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together, are currently on their two-day royal visit to the Isle of Mull.

During their visit to Aros Hall, a community center that includes Scottish Island’s only soft play area, the Prince of Wales made a relatable joke.

The Princess of Wales told fellow parents that she wished there was something similar when their son George was little and they were living in Anglesey as she recalled going to the Waitrose cafe just to get out of the house, saying, “We hang out a lot at soft play. Mine absolutely love it.”

However, William then looked down at his knees and joked, “You still think you can do it yourself, but…” making everyone laugh.

The heir to the throne also complimented the place, saying, “It's not usually this clean. It's beautiful. It's really cosy and fun.”

It is worth mentioning that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit also marked special as they celebrated 14 years to their marriage during their trip.

Notably, Scotland holds a special meaning for Prince William and Kate Middleton as they met for the first time in the University of St Andrews.

How does Tom Cruise relax?
How does Tom Cruise relax?
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report
David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report
'The Notebook' actor sheds light on fans' biggest query about the ending
'The Notebook' actor sheds light on fans' biggest query about the ending
Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending
Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending
Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals
Princess Eugenie may be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bridge back to Royals
David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report
David Beckham sons indulged in cold war ahead of his 50th birthday: Report
Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise video
Kensington Palace drops new video hinting at major Royal surprise