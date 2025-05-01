Meghan Markle calls marrying Prince Harry like ‘Super Mario Bros' ending

Meghan Markle references marriage to Prince Harry as a fairytale

Meghan Markle just opened up about how she sees her marriage to Prince Harry like the ending of the film, Super Mario Bros.

In her first ever podcast interview, for The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her love for her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

"That man loves me so much. Look what we've built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy children,” the 43-year-old former royal stated.

Meghan, who is the mother to Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, continued, “It's not something to be taken for granted when you have a partner, a spouse, who is just so behind you. H, that man loves me so much. Look what we've built? We have a beautiful life, we have two healthy, beautiful children."

"I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Bros. When you get to the final, final level and they go, 'Slay the dragon, save the princess.' I'm like, that's my husband,” she said, speaking of the analogy of the relationship she and Prince Harry have.

The Duchess added, "He's constantly going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected, and we're uplifted and still make time for date nights.”

“I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now. He’s also a fox. If you haven’t noticed my husband is very very handsome. His heart is even more beautiful,” Meghan Markle concluded.