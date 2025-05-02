Disney boss gives major insight into 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Disney head opens up about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is returning after more than two decades. On Hulu, the series has been rebooting with fan-favourite Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role.



While Disney TV Studios chief, Eric Schrier, shared details about the project in an interview with Deadline.

“It stemmed out of Karey Burke and [Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Scripted President] Simran Sethi had always wanted to try to figure out a way to reboot that show," he shared.

The head continued, "Our partners at Fox Searchlight Television, who I work with as well, have a deal with Chloé Zhao. It ends up that Chloé Zhao loves Buffy, so we put them together. And out of that came the idea.”

According to Eric, Sarah, who played the demon hunter, "has been a part of it from the get-go as well; she is an executive producer.”

He also said the reboot is making, especially keeping fans in mind. “So that’s just an amazing package that came about organically because we were excited about retelling that story after so much time in a new way."

"I think all of these reboots come from that idea of, ‘What’s the new way in which we can tell these stories?’ Not ‘Okay, they’re IP and let’s go reboot them,’” Eric added.

In the meantime, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has not yet had a release date.