Victoria Beckham rings husband David Beckham's milesatone birthday with sweet video

Victoria Beckham pens sweet tribute on David Beckham's 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her husband David Beckham's 50th birthday with a PDA-filled clip

The 51-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 1, to mark an early birthday tribute for the former football player.

In the celebratory post, she uploaded a sweet video with David, dancing and showing moves as a couple to their favorite song Islands In The Stream by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

"Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham…," Victoria warmly wished David.

"My everything,(heart emoji) My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life," she continued to gush.

"Like the song says. We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha I love you xxxxxxxx," Victoria concluded her caption.

While it is unclear when the video was recorded, David had thrown a black tie party at his house in Cotswolds on Wednesday evening.

It is pertinent to mention that David's milestone birthday is on Friday, May 2.