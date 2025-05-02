Jeremy Renner spills why 'Hawkeye' season 2 isn't happening

Jeremy Renner breaks silence on the real reason behind no 'Hawkeye' season 2

Jeremy Renner gets honest about declining the offer to star in Hawkeye season 2.

In a recent chat with High Performance, Renner, 54, unveiled that for the second season of the Disney+ series, he was offered only half of the pay as compare to the first one.

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,’” he told the outlet.

The Avengers star further revealed that it has something to do with his near-fatal snowplow accident.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.’”

He went on to say, “This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on it."

However, Renner noted that he loved the character and still wanted to do it if he would get paid as much as the first season.

"I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. Just pay me what I made made the first season. So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine," he added.