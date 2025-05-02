Meghan Markle speaking to Netflix bosses using HRH title?

Meghan Markle’s use of HRH title raises suspicion

Meghan Markle has sparked fresh controversy after a personal note she sent to a friend using her “HRH” title was featured on a recent podcast.

Prince Harry’s wife appeared for a candid interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show when host Jamie Kern Lima flaunted the gift basket she got from the Duchess.

The gift containing homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream had a card which was signed “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

According to Royal expert Matt Wilkinson, Meghan may have been unaware the image showing the note would be made public, suggesting it could have been an oversight or misjudgment by her team.

He also speculated that if she is using the title to send personal gifts, she may also be using the title in professional capacity.

"She's kind of almost been caught out because I have a theory on this that maybe she hadn't seen the edit or she wasn't aware this picture was going to be shown or maybe her staff didn't realise the gravity or we'd end up talking about it lots,” he told The Sun.

"Is there a danger that it could be, and we don't know, but I'm just guessing, that if she's sending cards to friends, private gifts with HRH, Duchess of Sussex, there are also emails or contacts that we don't see publicly, she could be speaking to Netflix bosses, Spotify bosses using this title."