Iran's Khamenei attends public event after weeks of war with Israel

For apparent security reasons, Khamenei had issued pre-taped messages during war with Israel

Reuters
July 06, 2025

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a ceremony to mark Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar, in Tehran, Iran, July 5, 2025.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a religious event on Saturday, according to a video carried by state television, after reports that he was in a "secure location" since the start of a 12-day air war with Israel in which top Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists were killed.

The video carried by state media showed dozens attending a ceremony to mark Ashura, one of the holiest days of the Muslim calendar, standing chanting as Khamenei entered a hall where many government functions are held.

For apparent security reasons, Khamenei had issued pre-taped messages during the war which started on June 13, and avoided public appearances.

On June 26, in pre-recorded remarks aired on state television, Khamenei promised that Iran would not surrender despite U.S. President Donald Trump's calls.

