US thanks Pakistan for backing Trump's Gaza plan and joining peace board

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) poses for a picture with PM Shehbaz Sharif (centre) and DPM Ishaq Dar in Washington on February 19, 2026. — X@SecRubio

Rubio hails "Pakistan’s ongoing support of Peace Plan for Gaza".

State secy shares picture with PM Shehbaz and DPM Dar on X.

Pakistan gets extraordinary reception at BoP meeting in US: minister.

The United States has thanked Pakistan for supporting President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and for joining the Board of Peace.

In a post on X, US State Secretary Marco Rubio shared an image with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Rubio mentioned in the post that he met PM Shehbaz to appreciate “Pakistan’s ongoing support of@POTUS’s Peace Plan for Gaza and for joining the Board of Peace.”

“In our meeting, we discussed the importance of our strategic relationship on critical minerals development and counterterrorism,” the state secretary added.

PM Shehbaz and other world leaders attended the inaugural meeting of the Trump-led BoP in Washington on Thursday.

Addressing the BoP meeting, PM Shehbaz described his participation as an honour and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to lasting peace in Gaza.

The prime minister said the pursuit of sustainable peace in Gaza remains a shared mission, adding that the day marked a “golden chapter in history” for peace efforts in the Middle East.

He expressed hope that the initiative would succeed in achieving long-term stability in the war-hit region.

In his address, Trump also hailed PM Shehbaz and “tough, serious fighter” Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“I like this man [PM Shehbaz] of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan has received an extraordinary reception at the Board of Peace meeting in Washington.

In a video message, he said US President Trump appreciated Pakistan's role in world peace, which increased Pakistan's prestige at the global level.

The minister further said that due to a successful foreign policy, Pakistan is emerging as an important and effective player on the global stage.

The US president first proposed the board last September when he announced his plan to end Israel's war in Gaza. He later made clear the board's remit would be expanded beyond Gaza to tackle other conflicts worldwide.