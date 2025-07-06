In pictures: Mourners observe 10th Muharram with worldwide processions

The tenth day of Muharram-ul-Haram, also known as Ashura or Youm-e-Ashur, was observed across the world with profound solemnity on Sunday. Millions participated in mourning processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who made the ultimate sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala.
The day serves as a poignant reminder of Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) unwavering resilience and that of his family and devoted companions, who valiantly defended the principles of Islam against tyranny.
While many mark Ashura with a traditional pilgrimage to Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) mausoleum in Karbala, Iraq, devotees clad in black gathered in cities around the world and honoured his memory through disciplined and heartfelt demonstrations of grief and devotion.
The processions underscored the deep spiritual connection adherents feel to the sacrifices made over a millennium ago.