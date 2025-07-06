In pictures: Mourners observe 10th Muharram with worldwide processions

Devotees clad in black gather around the world to honour sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions

The tenth day of Muharram-ul-Haram, also known as Ashura or Youm-e-Ashur, was observed across the world with profound solemnity on Sunday. Millions participated in mourning processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who made the ultimate sacrifice at the Battle of Karbala.

The day serves as a poignant reminder of Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) unwavering resilience and that of his family and devoted companions, who valiantly defended the principles of Islam against tyranny.

While many mark Ashura with a traditional pilgrimage to Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) mausoleum in Karbala, Iraq, devotees clad in black gathered in cities around the world and honoured his memory through disciplined and heartfelt demonstrations of grief and devotion.

The processions underscored the deep spiritual connection adherents feel to the sacrifices made over a millennium ago.

Iraq

Pilgrims gather to commemorate Ashura in Karbala, Iraq on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Mourners listen to a religious reciter during a mourning gathering marking Ashura in Baghdad, Iraq, July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Mourners beat their chests during a religious ritual marking Ashura in Baghdad, Iraq, July 6, 2025. — Reuters





Iran

Iranian mourners attend a ceremony to mark Ashura in Tehran, Iran, on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Children cool off under water sprinklers as they attend a ceremony to mark Ashura in Tehran, Iran, July 6, 2025. — Reuters





India

Mourners pray at a mosque during the commemoration of Ashura in New Delhi, India, July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Mourners gather at a mosque during the commemoration of Ashura in New Delhi, India, July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Women mourn during the commemoration of Ashura in New Delhi, India, July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Mourners use razors to flagellate themselves during the commemoration of Ashura in New Delhi, India, July 6, 2025. — Reuters





Greece

Mourners living in Greece attend a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Piraeus, Greece, July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Mourners living in Greece flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Piraeus, Greece, July 6, 2025. — Reuters



