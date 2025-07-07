Trump laughs off Musk's political party idea as 'ridiculous'

US President Donald Trump stands next to US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, as he speaks to members of the media, upon his arrival at Morristown Airport, in Morristown, New Jersey, US, July 6, 2025. — Reuters

President Donald Trump called Elon Musk's plans to form a new political party "ridiculous," saying Musk could have fun with his new project but that the United States functions best under a two-party system.

A day after Musk escalated his feud with Trump and announced the formation of a new US political party, the Republican president was asked about it before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, as he returned to Washington upon visiting his nearby golf club.

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion," Trump told reporters.

"It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

Musk announced on Saturday that he is establishing the "America Party" in response to Trump's tax cut and spending bill, which Musk said would bankrupt the country.

In response, investment firm Azoria Partners, which had planned to launch a fund tied to Musk's electric automaker Tesla, said it was delaying the venture because the party's creation posed "a conflict with his full-time responsibilities as CEO."

Musk, who served as a top adviser to Trump on downsizing and reshaping the federal government during the first few months of his presidency, said his new party would in next year's midterm elections look to unseat Republican lawmakers in Congress who backed the sweeping measure known as the "big, beautiful bill."