 
Geo News

Trump laughs off Musk's political party idea as 'ridiculous'

"Third parties have never worked, so he [Musk] can have fun with it," says US president

By
Reuters
|

July 07, 2025

US President Donald Trump stands next to US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, as he speaks to members of the media, upon his arrival at Morristown Airport, in Morristown, New Jersey, US, July 6, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump stands next to US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, as he speaks to members of the media, upon his arrival at Morristown Airport, in Morristown, New Jersey, US, July 6, 2025. — Reuters

    President Donald Trump called Elon Musk's plans to form a new political party "ridiculous," saying Musk could have fun with his new project but that the United States functions best under a two-party system.

    A day after Musk escalated his feud with Trump and announced the formation of a new US political party, the Republican president was asked about it before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, as he returned to Washington upon visiting his nearby golf club.

    "I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion," Trump told reporters. 

    "It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

    Musk announced on Saturday that he is establishing the "America Party" in response to Trump's tax cut and spending bill, which Musk said would bankrupt the country.

    In response, investment firm Azoria Partners, which had planned to launch a fund tied to Musk's electric automaker Tesla, said it was delaying the venture because the party's creation posed "a conflict with his full-time responsibilities as CEO."

    Musk, who served as a top adviser to Trump on downsizing and reshaping the federal government during the first few months of his presidency, said his new party would in next year's midterm elections look to unseat Republican lawmakers in Congress who backed the sweeping measure known as the "big, beautiful bill."

    India restores Reuters X account after suspension over legal demand
    India restores Reuters X account after suspension over legal demand
    Australian woman found guilty of triple murder with toxic mushrooms
    Australian woman found guilty of triple murder with toxic mushrooms
    Dozens leave Japan islands after nearly 1,600 quakes
    Dozens leave Japan islands after nearly 1,600 quakes
    Musk should stay out of politics, US Treasury Secretary Bessent says
    Musk should stay out of politics, US Treasury Secretary Bessent says
    Brics calls out Gaza strikes, presents bloc as counter to unilateralism
    Brics calls out Gaza strikes, presents bloc as counter to unilateralism
    In pictures: Mourners observe 10th Muharram with worldwide processions
    In pictures: Mourners observe 10th Muharram with worldwide processions
    Death toll from Texas floods reaches 78; Trump plans visit
    Death toll from Texas floods reaches 78; Trump plans visit
    Afghans both hopeful, disappointed after Russia's Taliban recognition
    Afghans both hopeful, disappointed after Russia's Taliban recognition