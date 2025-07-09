Two pilots killed as Indian fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan

The screengrabs show site of an IAF fighter jet crash in Rajasthan district on July 7, 2025. — NDTV

IAF jet crashes in agricultural field.

Third Jaguar crash incident this year.

Fighter jet first inducted in late 1970s.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Bhanuda village in the Churu district of Rajasthan, according to Indian media reports.

The aircraft had taken off from the Suratgarh airbase.

"The aircraft was a Jaguar jet that crashed in an agricultural field at around 1:25 pm (IST)," a local news agency quoted Rajaldesar Station House Officer Kamlesh as saying.

There was no damage to civilian properties. An inquiry has been ordered, the IAF said, adding it deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands "firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief".

This is the third Jaguar fighter jet crash in India this year. Previous incidents occurred on March 7 in Panchkula, Haryana, and on April 2 near Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The Jaguar is a twin-engine fighter bomber, available in single and twin-seat variants, and is widely used by the IAF. First inducted in the late 1970s, it has undergone significant upgrades over the years.

Air India crash report expected by Friday

A preliminary report into the deadly crash of an Air India jetliner in June is expected to be released by Friday, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, with one adding the probe had narrowed its focus to the movement of the plane's fuel control switches.

The London-bound Boeing BA.N 787 Dreamliner, which started losing height after reaching an altitude of 650 feet, crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and the rest on the ground.

The investigation into the Air India crash is focusing on the movement of the engine fuel control switches following an analysis of the 787's flight and voice data recorders, along with a simulation by Boeing of the aircraft's final moments, one of the sources said.

The investigation has not raised any immediate concerns over mechanical failure, the source said, and there has been no bulletin to airlines recommending changes to 787 operations.

Boeing declined to comment.

Aviation industry publication the Air Current first reported the focus on the fuel switches that help power the plane's two engines

It was not clear what specific actions involving the fuel switches are being looked at by investigators

Sources told the Air Current that the available information on the black boxes could not rule in or out improper, inadvertent or intentional actions that preceded or followed the apparent loss of thrust before the aircraft crashed.

US aviation safety expert John Cox said a pilot would not be able to accidentally move the fuel switches that feed the engines. "You can't bump them and they move," he said.

Cox added that if a switch was shut off, the effect would be almost immediate, cutting off engine power.

Most air crashes are caused by multiple factors. The investigation is focusing at least partly on engine thrust, Reuters reported last month.

While the report from Indian investigators could be made public on Friday, the three sources cautioned to Reuters that plans could change and there was no clarity on how much information would be available in the document, which comes about 30 days after the June 12 tragedy.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is leading the probe under international rules, did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours.