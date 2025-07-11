Solar becomes number one energy provider in Europe

Solar panels are seen along with a view of the neighborhood and lower Manhattan from the rooftop of Timber House, the city's first mass-timber condo building, in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 16, 2022. — Reuters

PARIS: Solar energy has become the number one source of electricity in Europe for the first time, according to new research.

A report by the Ember group, a UK-based energy think tank, shows that solar panels generated more power than any other source across the European Union in June, making up 22.1 percent of the total electricity mix.

That placed it ahead of nuclear power on 21.8 percent and wind turbines on 15.8 percent, according to the British-based institution. Gas accounted for 14.4 percent and hydropower 12.8 percent.

Ember said that at least 13 countries broke their national record for solar power production.

Wind power production also hit a new record for Europe, and coal has never accounted for such a low share of Europe’s electricity output — Ember estimated it at 6.1 percent across the continent, down from 8.8 percent in 2024.

But with demand for electricity rising, the use of coal in the first half of 2025 was still higher than in the same period in 2024, Ember said. Electricity demand in the first six months was more than two percent higher than last year.