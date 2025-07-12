 
Geo News

PKK disarmament opens new page for Turkey, says Erdogan

PKK, outlawed since 1984, decides in May to end its separatist struggle

By
Reuters
|

July 12, 2025

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets the audience before addressing the members of his ruling AK Party in Ankara on July 12, 2025. — Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets the audience before addressing the members of his ruling AK Party in Ankara on July 12, 2025. — Reuters
  • Erdogan hails PKK disarmament as historic turning point.
  • Urges parliament to support disarmament process fully.
  • Thirty PKK militants burn weapons in northern Iraq.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for full support of the disarmament of Kurdish militants that began with a handover of the first batch of weapons by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) forces, a step he said opened a new page for the country.

Thirty PKK militants burned their weapons at the mouth of a cave in northern Iraq on Friday, marking a symbolic but significant step toward ending a decades-long insurgency against Turkey.

"As of yesterday, the scourge of terrorism has entered the process of ending. Today is a new day; a new page has opened in history. Today, the doors of a great, powerful Turkey have been flung wide open," Erdogan told members of his AK Party in Ankara.

He said the recent steps have united the nation, and now the parliament will play a critical role in setting up a legal framework for completing the disarmament process.

"I hope that our parliament will support this process with the broadest possible participation," Erdogan said.

Ankara has taken steps toward forming a parliamentary commission that will oversee the disarmament and PKK's transition into democratic politics.

The PKK, locked in conflict with the Turkish state and outlawed since 1984, decided in May to disband, disarm and end its separatist struggle after a public call to do so from its long-imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.

After a series of failed peace efforts, the new initiative could pave the way for Ankara to end an insurgency that has killed over 40,000 people, burdened the economy and wrought deep social and political divisions in Turkey and the wider region.

Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement
Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement
Trump visits Texas flood zone, defends govt's disaster response
Trump visits Texas flood zone, defends govt's disaster response
US State Dept begins firing 1,350+ workers in Trump's diplomatic shake-up
US State Dept begins firing 1,350+ workers in Trump's diplomatic shake-up
Kurdish PKK militants burn weapons in Iraq to launch disarmament
Kurdish PKK militants burn weapons in Iraq to launch disarmament
In deeply Christian Georgia, a Muslim minority upholds its patriotism
In deeply Christian Georgia, a Muslim minority upholds its patriotism
150,000 Rohingya fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh in 18 months: UN
150,000 Rohingya fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh in 18 months: UN
Rubio meets China's Wang Yi as trade tensions deepen
Rubio meets China's Wang Yi as trade tensions deepen
Rubio to meet China's Wang during ASEAN summit today
Rubio to meet China's Wang during ASEAN summit today