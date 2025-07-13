Influencer Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai airport over 'theft allegations'

The image shows Abdu Rozik. — Instagram@abdu_rozik

Tajik singer and social media star Abdu Rozik was arrested at Dubai International Airport on Saturday, according to his management, which confirmed the news to Khaleej Times.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody around 5am after arriving from Montenegro. Authorities have not revealed the reason for the arrest, and no official statement has been released.

“All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft,” a company representative told Khaleej Times, declining to provide further details.

Rozik, who is just over three feet tall due to a growth hormone deficiency, is one of the region’s most well-known young celebrities. He holds a UAE Golden Visa and has been living in Dubai for several years. He gained fame through his music, viral videos, and reality TV appearances, including Bigg Boss 16.

In 2024, Rozik made his boxing debut at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena and launched his restaurant brand, Habibi, in the UK. That same year, he was also questioned by India’s Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe involving a hospitality company, although he was not named as a suspect.