Israeli airstrike next to Syrian presidential palace

Israeli army launches new strikes near Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters, reports Syrian media

AFP
Reuters
July 16, 2025

This representational image shows smoke rising after strikes on Syrias defence ministry in Damascus, Syria on July 16, 2025. — Reuters
An Israeli airstrike hit next to the presidential palace in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness.

The strikes come as the Israeli army launched new strikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters, the state-run television channel said, after earlier attacks.

Massive airstrikes damaged the defence ministry in Damascus, live footage on Al Jazeera TV showed, as Israel intensified attacks on Syria, including the capital.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Syrian government earlier on Wednesday to "leave Druze alone" after clashes erupted in the Druze majority Syrian city of Sweida.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details

