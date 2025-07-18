Trump's hand bruising and leg swelling not serious: White House

The image shows US President Donald Trump's hand. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The White House has said that President Donald Trump’s leg swelling and bruising on his right hand are nothing to worry about after photographs showed Trump with swollen ankles and makeup covering the affected part of his hand.

Officials explained that the swelling is caused by a common vein condition, while the bruising is from shaking hands too often.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, reading a letter from Trump’s doctor during a press briefing, said both issues were benign. His leg swelling is due to a “common” vein condition, while the bruising on his hand is from shaking many hands, she told reporters.

Doctors have ruled out any serious health problems and said the US President enjoys excellent health.

The statement aimed to end a flurry of online speculation that the 79-year-old president might be suffering from a more serious health problem based on the images.

Following the briefing, the White House released the letter from a US Navy officer, Trump’s physician Sean Barbabella, confirming that Trump had undergone a series of tests regarding the concerns.

Barbabella said an ultrasound on the president’s legs “revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

He noted there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Further examinations found no signs of heart failure, kidney impairment, or any systemic illness, Barbabella added.

Leavitt also confirmed that Trump was not experiencing any discomfort from the condition.

Barbabella explained that the bruising on Trump’s right hand was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

“President Trump remains in excellent health,” he concluded.

Kwame Amankwah, chief of vascular surgery at the University of Connecticut in Hartford, said chronic venous insufficiency typically affects the lower legs, where veins struggle to return blood back to the heart.

It is generally treated with compression stockings and elevating the legs, he said.

“Even without heart disease, the condition needs to be managed. If it isn’t controlled with compression and elevation, it can lead to severe swelling and ulcers, requiring more significant treatment,” Amankwah added.

Todd Berland, director of outpatient vascular interventions at NYU Langone Health, said chronic venous insufficiency “has no overall impact on life expectancy. It’s a quality-of-life issue, not a quantity-of-life issue.”

Trump underwent a full physical examination on April 11 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington. Doctors reported that he had a normal heart rhythm and no major health concerns.