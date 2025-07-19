Asif wins IBSF Masters crown after 7-frame battle with India's Damani

Pakistan's Mohammad Asif in action in this undated photo. — @asifsnooker/File

Pakistan’s ace cueist Mohammad Asif struck again on Friday, securing another career-defining victory by sending India’s Brijesh Damani packing in a 4-3 cliffhanger at the IBSF World Masters Championship in Bahrain.

Asif advanced to the final with an impressive 4-2 win over India’s Manan Chandra in the semi-final on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain.

The match began as a calm, measured exchange, but soon turned into a tense, back-and-forth battle of nerves between the two seasoned cueists.

Asif snapped back, nailing the first two frames with clinical precision, but Damani had other plans. The young Indian cueist surprised Asif by winning the next three, mounting the pressure squarely on the Pakistani champion.

With the score at 2-3, Asif found his rhythm again. He levelled things at three-all, then turned up the heat in the decider, closing the match with a commanding frame to seal the title.

The final scores were: 98-37, 75-55, 00-80, 49-52, 41-64, 91-29, 78-9 — a testament to just how tense and unpredictable the match was.

This win marks Asif’s sixth world title. Over the years, he’s picked up three individual world crowns and two team championships — and with this latest trophy, he’s cemented his place among the sport’s elite.





Naqvi celebrates Asif’s win

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was among the first top sports officials of the country to be thrilled by Asif's latest triumph.

“Well done, Mohammad Asif. The nation is proud of you,” Naqvi said in a statement, adding that the cueist had brought honour to the national flag by defeating an Indian rival in the final.

He praised Asif’s skill and composure, calling the victory a result of “exceptional talent and hard work.”

“Asif has raised Pakistan’s pride once again. Whether it's sports or any other field, Pakistan is making its mark everywhere,” said the PCB chief.

He also expressed hope that the success of talented youth like Asif would continue to inspire future achievements.

“Insha’Allah, this winning streak of Pakistan and its young talent will carry on,” he added.

Double IBSF delight for Pakistan

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan’s Hasnain Akhtar clinched the title at the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship with a dominant display in the final, defeating Wales' Riley Powell in a one-sided encounter.

Hasnain outclassed his Welsh opponent with a straight-frames victory, securing the final 4-0. The 16-year-old Pakistani cueist produced frame scores of 86-7, 73-35, 50-31 and 98-4, showcasing his class and composure on the global stage.

The match, officiated by Bahrain's Nadhem Ahmed, saw Hasnain deliver two notable breaks of 44 and 67 in the first and fourth frames, respectively, underlining his control throughout the match.

Powell struggled to make an impact, as Hasnain never allowed him to get back into his signature groove.

With this victory, Hasnain has become the first Pakistani player to win the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship. He adds this title to his growing list of accolades, having also won the Asian U21 Championship earlier this year.