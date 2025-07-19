Indian extremists target American food chain over serving non-veg food

The representational image shows police and protesters in India. — X@thehindu/File

Members of the an Indian extremist organisation held a protest outside an American food outlet in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area, demanding that the restaurant stop serving non-vegetarian food during the Kanwar Yatra.

Protesters, belonging to the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD), shouted religious slogans such as "Jai Shree Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev," forced the outlet to shut down, and insisted that only vegetarian food be offered during the month of Shravan, reported Times of India.

Viral videos on social media showed HRD members lowering the outlet’s shutters and entering the premises while chanting slogans, urging staff to either shut operations or switch to a vegetarian-only menu for the religious period.

Pinky Chaudhary, the group’s leader, stated: "Our message is clear. We are asking all non-vegetarian food outlets to refrain from serving such food during the Kanwar Yatra. If they want to remain open, they should serve vegetarian items only."

In response to the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil confirmed that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been enforced in the district and that the protestors violated public order.

A suo motu FIR has been filed against 10 unidentified individuals under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defying orders issued by a public official. Authorities are currently working to identify those involved.