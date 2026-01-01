 
Geo News

One security force member killed, 2 wounded in Aleppo suicide attack

Attacker detonated himself while being searched by patrol after arousing suspicion: reports

By
Reuters
|

January 01, 2026

Syrian army members take part in a military parade, as they mark the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assads fall, in Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2025. — Reuters
Syrian army members take part in a military parade, as they mark the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad's fall, in Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2025. — Reuters

A suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in Aleppo, killing one person and wounding two members of the security forces, a Syrian government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The person who detonated an explosive belt within the patrol in Aleppo is believed to have an ideological or organisational background linked to Islamic State [Daesh],” Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba told state-owned news agency Al Ekhbariya, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the attacker's identity.

The attacker detonated himself while being searched by the patrol after arousing suspicion, Ekhbariya TV reported, citing a security source.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month, two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in Syria by a suspected Daesh attacker who targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces before being shot dead.

More From World

Regional temperature records broken across the world in 2025
Regional temperature records broken across the world in 2025
10,000 police, 1,700 firefighters deployed for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai
10,000 police, 1,700 firefighters deployed for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai
World bids farewell to 2025, a year of Trump, truces and turmoil
World bids farewell to 2025, a year of Trump, truces and turmoil
Thieves use drill to steal €10m in German bank heist
Thieves use drill to steal €10m in German bank heist
Iran's government offers dialogue as protests spread to universities
Iran's government offers dialogue as protests spread to universities
Dubai sets historic record as licence plate auction crosses AED1bn
Dubai sets historic record as licence plate auction crosses AED1bn