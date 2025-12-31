10,000 police, 1,700 firefighters deployed for New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai

This image shows cop ensuring smooth traffic flow. — Dubai police

DUBAI: Millions of visitors are expected to flock to Dubai for the New Year celebrations in 2026.

Authorities are preparing for a large-scale security operation, ensuring the safety of residents and tourists alike during the festivities.

In anticipation of the crowds, Dubai will deploy 10,000 police officers across the emirate, according to a statement from the Dubai Police. In addition, more than 1,700 firefighters will be stationed to handle any emergencies that may arise during the New Year celebrations.

Dubai has planned an impressive spectacle with 48 fireworks displays at 40 key locations. As part of the security arrangements, 9,884 officers from Dubai Police will be present, along with 1,625 modern patrol vehicles, to monitor the celebrations.

Dubai's famous landmarks, such as the Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and Marina, will be visible from tourist boats and cruise ships, where many will enjoy fireworks displays on the water. To ensure marine safety, 53 marine boats will be deployed in case of emergencies.

The city has been divided into four operational sectors, and Dubai Police will coordinate closely with 55 government and private organisations to ensure a smooth operation. The Dubai Civil Defence has already completed inspections of 306 critical facilities, while 156 specialised firefighting vehicles and 12 marine fire boats will be on standby.

In preparation for the large crowds, several main roads in Dubai will be closed to traffic from 4pm on December 31 until 11pm. Sheikh Zayed Road and other key routes near the Burj Khalifa, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, will be among those affected. The closures are expected to ease congestion and ensure safe movement for pedestrians.

In 2024, over 2.5 million people used public transport in Dubai to attend the New Year’s celebrations, and authorities are expecting similar numbers this year.

Dubai's public transport network will be closely monitored to ensure the smooth movement of passengers.

For the first time, the iconic Dubai Frame will host a spectacular drone show, along with a fireworks display to mark the start of 2026. With such large-scale celebrations, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of all involved.

With meticulous planning and coordination, Dubai is set to ring in the New Year with vibrant celebrations while prioritising the safety and security of its residents and visitors.