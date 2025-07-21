Senate passes journalist protection bill, sets penalties for violence, coercion

An overview of the Senate. — APP

Commission to protect journalists, families, property, groups.

Coercing journalists to reveal sources punishable by law.

Offenders face up to seven years imprisonment, heavy fines.

ISLAMABAD: The Senate has approved an amendment bill aimed at safeguarding journalists and media workers, introducing strict punishments for those who assault or coerce them.

The legislation, presented by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, defines freedom of expression as the right to broadcast and publish information.

Under the new law, using violence against journalists or attempting to force them to reveal their sources will lead to jail time and financial penalties.

Assault during duty can result in up to seven years in prison and a Rs300,000 fine. Coercion to expose sources is punishable by up to three years in jail and a Rs100,000 fine.

The bill empowers a journalist protection commission, which will be chaired by a high court judge or a person eligible for that role with 15 years of legal experience, particularly in human and media rights.

The federal government will appoint commission members and the chairperson for a non-extendable three-year term.

The commission is mandated to ensure the safety of journalists, their spouses, dependents, associates, close relatives, properties, organisations, and affiliated movements.

Law enforcement will be required to register cases on the commission’s directive, and investigators will possess powers applicable in criminal cases. The commission may also instruct police to keep complainant identities confidential.

Special sessions courts for such cases will be established in consultation with the chief justices of Islamabad and the provincial high courts. The commission, however, will not have the authority to investigate intelligence agencies.

Complaints involving agencies will be referred to the relevant authority. All commission staff and members will function independently of government influence.

16 minimum age for social media users

A bill has been introduced in the Senate which sets the minimum age for social media use at 16 years.

Senator Masroor Ahsan’s bill states that platforms must restrict access for users below this age.

Failure to comply could lead to fines ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs50 million.

Any adult helping a minor to open a social media account may face six months’ imprisonment and the same level of financial penalty.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been directed to block underage accounts and take steps to prevent their creation.