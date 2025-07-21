Karachi to get three more Nadra mega centres

A representational image of a NADRA mega centre. — APP/File

CRC with biometrics mandatory after age three.

FRC now valid for legal, inheritance matters.

No legal action on voluntary illegal card returns.

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has announced the establishment of three major new registration centres in Karachi to ease the burden on existing facilities and improve service delivery.

Speaking to journalists, Nadra spokesperson Syed Shabahat Ali said that the new centres will be set up in Malir Cantonment, Malir, and Surjani Town.

He further said that several changes have also been made to the national identity registration laws to resolve public grievances. He noted that certificates of birth, death, marriage, and divorce were being issued by Union Councils.

Furthermore, children's photographs have been added to the 'B-Form', with child registration certificates (CRC) issued using the old method — without a photo — for children under the age of three.

For children above three, CRCs will include a photograph and biometric data, which will remain valid up to the age of 10. From age 10 to 18, a new CRC with both photo and biometric information will be mandatory.

The spokesperson added that previously issued B-Forms will remain valid, but new CRCs will be required to obtain passports. Passports cannot be issued using the old B-Form. Each child will now be issued a separate B-Form.

He highlighted that Nadra's application can now provide complete family details, and any errors or omissions in the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) can be rectified.

People who have illegally obtained Nadra identity cards are being given the opportunity to return them voluntarily, without facing any legal consequences at present, he added.

The FRC has now been declared a legal document and will be accepted in inheritance and other key legal matters. It will be categorised according to various family structures. Married women have been given the option to list either their father’s or husband’s name on their identity cards.

Shabahat Ali also said that investigations are ongoing against all employees involved in corrupt practices, including former Nadra chairpersons, adding that there is zero tolerance for corruption within the organisation.