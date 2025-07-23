Karachi couple welcomes quintuplets in rare birth

Quintuplets born to Karachi couple. — Reporter

In a rare and high-risk case, a couple from Baldia Town, Karachi, has welcomed quintuplets, three girls and two boys, delivered prematurely via emergency caesarean section at a local hospital.

The father, Adnan Sheikh, said it was the couple’s first pregnancy, one year into their marriage.

Doctors stated the babies were born at just 29 weeks of gestation — significantly earlier than the standard 37 to 40 weeks — classifying them as extremely premature.

All five infants have very low birth weights and required immediate oxygen support due to underdeveloped lungs, a frequent concern in preterm deliveries. They are currently under round-the-clock care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), with their condition being closely monitored.

Hospital officials confirmed that while all five infants are showing signs of gradual improvement, the first few weeks remain critical. Premature babies born before 32 weeks are at a high risk of life-threatening complications including respiratory distress syndrome, brain haemorrhage, infections and long-term developmental delays.

“The birth of quintuplets is extremely rare and medically challenging for both mother and babies,” a neonatologist at the hospital told The News. “Survival and healthy development depend heavily on immediate neonatal support and ongoing specialized care.”

Adnan Sheikh, who works as a driver for a private company, expressed both joy and concern over the arrival of his children. “I am overwhelmed with happiness and praying for their health,” he said. He also confirmed that his wife’s condition is stable following the surgery.

Multiple births such as quintuplets often occur due to fertility treatments or genetic factors, but the family has not disclosed if any assisted reproductive techniques were involved in this case.

As the babies continue to receive intensive medical care, doctors remain cautiously optimistic but acknowledge that the road ahead remains uncertain. The family has requested prayers from the public for the well-being of all five newborns.