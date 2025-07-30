India recovers ancient Buddhist gems over a century after they were removed

Gems with ties to early Buddhism are exhibited at Sotheby's in Hong Kong on May 6, 2025. — AFP

India has recovered a set of relics linked to early Buddhism more than a century after they were removed from the country during the British colonial period, officials said Wednesday.

The Piprahwa gems date back to around the third century BC and were unearthed in 1898 by Englishman William Claxton Peppe in northern India.

India's culture ministry said it secured the return of the gems, which had been slated for auction in Hong Kong in May, in partnership with Mumbai-based conglomerate Godrej Industries Group.

"These relics have long held immense spiritual value for the global Buddhist community and represent one of the most important archaeological discoveries in India's history," the ministry said in a statement.

The gems will be put on public display soon, it added, without giving further details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the recovery as a "joyous" occasion for India's cultural heritage.

"It may be recalled that the Piprahwa relics were discovered in 1898 but were taken away from India during the colonial period," he said in a post on social media.

"When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home," he added.

"I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort."

In May, the culture ministry issued a legal notice to Sotheby's, the auction house that had organised the sale of the gems, demanding it be cancelled and the relics returned to India.

The ministry also called for an apology and full disclosure of provenance documents.

Sotheby's postponed the auction in response.

The auction house said in a statement Wednesday that it was "delighted to have facilitated the return of the Piprahwa Gems to India".

"Sotheby's is thrilled to have played such a central role in securing this historic outcome," it added.

The gems were excavated at the Piprahwa village near the Buddha's birthplace and have been attributed to a clan linked to the religious figure.

"This is one of the most significant instances of repatriation of our lost heritage," culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.