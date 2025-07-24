Trump unveils plan to boost AI exports and ease green rules

US President Donald Trump gestures after signing executive orders related to artificial intelligence during the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington D.C., U.S., July 23, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump has rolled out a bold new plan to ramp up the sale of American AI technology to friendly countries and ease environmental rules to speed things up.

He said that the move is needed to keep ahead of China in what he’s calling a “tech race of the century.”

The plan also aims to stop different US states from making their own rules on AI and instead push for one clear national standard.

President Trump marked the plan’s launch with a speech where he outlined the stakes of a technological arms race with China, calling it a contest that will shape the 21st century.

“America is the country that started the AI race. And as President of the United States, I’m here today to declare that America is going to win it,” Trump said.

The plan, which includes around 90 recommendations, proposes the export of US AI software and hardware abroad and a clampdown on state-level laws seen as too restrictive for innovation—a sharp departure from predecessor Joe Biden’s “high fence” approach that limited global access to prized AI chips.

“We also have to have a single federal standard, not 50 different states regulating this industry in the future,” Trump said.

Michael Kratsios, head of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, told reporters on Wednesday that the Departments of Commerce and State will work with industry to “deliver secure full-stack AI export packages, including hardware models, software applications and standards to America’s friends and allies around the world.”

Expanding exports of the complete range of AI products could benefit chip giants Nvidia and AMD, as well as AI model developers like Google (Alphabet), Microsoft, OpenAI and Meta (Facebook’s parent company).

Trump signed three executive orders on Wednesday incorporating elements of the blueprint, including easing environmental restrictions, setting guidelines for AI chip exports and attempting to curb political bias in AI systems.

Biden had feared that US adversaries such as China might use AI chips from companies like Nvidia and AMD to boost military capabilities and threaten American allies. The former president imposed a slew of restrictions on US exports of AI chips to China and other countries suspected of diverting the tech to America's top global rival.

Trump has now rescinded Biden’s executive order on promoting competition and consumer protections in AI, as well as the “AI diffusion rule”, which had placed limits on the volume of AI computing power certain countries could receive via US chip imports.

“Our edge in AI is not something we can rest on,” Vice President JD Vance said at a separate event hosted by White House AI and crypto adviser David Sacks and his fellow “All-In” podcast hosts.

“If we’re regulating ourselves to death and letting China catch up, we can’t blame the Chinese — we should blame our own leaders for the foolish policies allowing that to happen,” Vance said.

The new AI plan, according to a senior administration official, does not directly address national security concerns over Nvidia’s H20 chip, designed to stay within earlier US limits on AI chip access to China.

Trump had blocked the export of the H20 to China in April but permitted sales to resume earlier this month—drawing rare public criticism from fellow Republicans.

Fast-tracking data centres

The blueprint also calls for accelerating the development of data centres by easing environmental laws and using federal land to hasten the build-out of these facilities and associated power supplies.

The administration plans to introduce new exemptions for data centres under the National Environmental Policy Act and to streamline permits under the Clean Water Act.

Trump had directed his team back in January to devise the blueprint.

He is expected to take further steps in the coming weeks aimed at helping Big Tech secure the vast amounts of electricity required to power the energy-hungry data centres behind the AI boom, as earlier reported by Reuters.

US electricity demand is soaring this year after nearly 20 years of stagnation, driven by the rapid rise in size and number of AI and cloud computing data centres nationwide.

The export push mirrors a deal announced in May that granted the United Arab Emirates broader access to advanced US AI chips, after having previously faced restrictions over fears that China might obtain the technology.