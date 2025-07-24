 
Geo News

Russian plane goes missing in far east with nearly 50 aboard

No survivors in Russian passenger plane crashed in Eastern Amur region, Tass reports citing preliminary data

By
Reuters
|

July 24, 2025

An Aeroflot passenger plane descends before landing at the Sheremetyevo international airport outside Moscow, Russia, August 23, 2023. — Reuters
An Aeroflot passenger plane descends before landing at the Sheremetyevo international airport outside Moscow, Russia, August 23, 2023. — Reuters

MOSCOW: A rescue helicopter located the burning fuselage of a Russian passenger plane that went missing on Thursday in the far eastern Amur region, an emergencies official said.

Air traffic controllers lost contact on Thursday with an An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people in Russia's far east, and a search was under way, the regional governor said.

According to preliminary data, there are no survivors in Russian passenger plane crashed in Eastern Amur region, reported Tass.

Rescuers locate burning fuselage of missing Russian passenger plane

The local emergencies ministry said the plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, dropped off radar screens while approaching its destination of Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said that according to preliminary data, there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane," he wrote on Telegram.

The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40.

Wildfire in central Turkey kills 10, injures 14, says minister
Wildfire in central Turkey kills 10, injures 14, says minister
In landmark opinion, ICJ declares climate change 'existential threat'
In landmark opinion, ICJ declares climate change 'existential threat'
India to resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens
India to resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens
If not bombs and bullets, 'mass starvation' to consume lives in Gaza
If not bombs and bullets, 'mass starvation' to consume lives in Gaza
Travelling to US will soon come with $250 'visa integrity fee'
Travelling to US will soon come with $250 'visa integrity fee'
'Flying coffin': India to retire MiG-21 jets after six decades in service
'Flying coffin': India to retire MiG-21 jets after six decades in service
Trump accuses Obama of treason in escalating attacks over 2016 Russia probe
Trump accuses Obama of treason in escalating attacks over 2016 Russia probe
Trump pulls US out of UN cultural agency Unesco for second time
Trump pulls US out of UN cultural agency Unesco for second time