President Macron widely praised as France to recognise State of Palestine

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron during talks in Paris in July 2022. — Reuters

Macron to recognise Palestine at UN General Assembly.

Aim is to create momentum for others to follow.

US slams France’s decision to recognise Palestinian state.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his country would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a UN meeting in September, the most powerful European nation to announce such a move.

At least 142 countries now recognise or plan to recognise Palestinian statehood, according to an AFP tally — though Israel and the United States strongly oppose the move.

Several countries have announced plans to recognise statehood for the Palestinians since Israel launched a bombardment of Gaza nearly two years ago in response to the Hamas attacks.

Here’s how countries are reacting to Macron’s announcement of recognising Palestine:

United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded angrily to Macron's announcement, calling it a "reckless decision".

"This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th," Rubio wrote on X.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move "rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became."

"A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel - not to live in peace beside it," he said.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose country already recognises Palestinian statehood, welcomed Macron's announcement.

"Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution," said the Socialist leader and outspoken critic of Israel´s offensive in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed Macron's "historic decision".

"The Kingdom reiterates its call for all countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to take similar positive steps and adopt serious positions that support peace and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

Jordan

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for Macron's decision.

"This is a step in the right direction toward the realisation of the two-state solution and the end of the occupation," ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a statement.

Palestinian Authority

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the move, saying it "reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state."

Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas hailed Macron's pledge as a "positive step in the right direction toward doing justice to our oppressed Palestinian people and supporting their legitimate right to self-determination."

"We call on all countries of the world — especially European nations and those that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine — to follow France´s lead," it added.