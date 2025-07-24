 
PTA warns public against fake courier messages seeking verification codes

Courier services never ask for verification codes, PTA reminds citizens

Zarmeen Zehra
July 24, 2025

This representational image shows a person texting on a smartphone. — Unsplash
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning to the general public regarding a surge in fraudulent messages falsely claiming to be from courier services.

These deceptive messages typically urge recipients to enter verification codes, posing a risk of unauthorised digital access.

The PTA has urged users not to share any verification codes received via SMS or messaging apps, as doing so may allow malicious actors to gain control of their personal information or digital accounts.

The authority clarified that genuine courier companies do not require customers to input such codes to receive their parcels.

In a press release, the PTA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding consumers from online fraud and advised the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such messages before taking any action.

Similarly, banks also advise customers never to share OTP codes with anyone claiming to represent their bank or the central bank.

