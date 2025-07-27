 
At least 11 stabbed at Walmart store in US state of Michigan

Police have confirmed the attacker is in custody, though information remains limited

AFP
July 27, 2025

An EV600 all-electric light commercial vehicle purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services, built by GMs electric commercial vehicle business, BrightDrop, is seen in Detroit, Michigan, US in this undated photograph.—Reuters
At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan on Saturday, authorities said, as police confirmed a suspect was in custody.

"We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated" following the attack in Traverse City, Munson Medical Center said in a statement on social media.

Michigan State Police said authorities were investigating "a multiple stabbing incident" at the Walmart store in Traverse City.

"The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," police added.

The hospital said it was experiencing a "higher-than-usual volume of patients."

Traverse City is a popular tourist destination thanks to its proximity to Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes.

