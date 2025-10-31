Saudi Arabia makes changes to visa rules for Umrah

A general view of Muslims performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque on the eve of 29th Ramadan, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, April 7, 2024. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced amendments to Umrah visa regulations, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

Moving forward, visas will be automatically cancelled 30 days after issuance if the pilgrim has not entered Saudi Arabia within that period.

The policy takes effect next week. The validity of the visa before entry is reduced from three months to one month from the date of issuance.

There is no change to the permitted length of stay once the pilgrim arrives, it remains three months.

Managing rising pilgrim flows

Ahmed Bajaeifer, adviser to the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, told Al Arabiya the measure comes as the ministry prepares for a significant rise in Umrah pilgrims following the end of summer and a drop in temperatures in Makkah and Madinah.

The aim is to better manage crowds and prevent overcrowding in the two holy cities.

Record momentum this season

According to Al Arabiya, more than four million Umrah visas have been issued to international pilgrims since the new Umrah season began in early June.

Compared to previous seasons, this year’s Umrah season is achieving a record number of international pilgrims within just five months of its launch.

Earlier expansion of eligibility

Last month, authorities announced that visitors holding all different categories of visas will be allowed to perform Umrah during their stay in the kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, The News reported.

The visas include personal and family visit visas, electronic tourist visas, transit or stopover visas, work permits, and other types.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the initiative reflects the kingdom’s commitment to facilitating the arrival of Muslims from across the globe, enabling them to perform their religious duties with comfort and peace of mind.