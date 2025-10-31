 
US signs 10-year defence agreement with India

Framework is considered cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence, says Defence Sec Pete Hegseth

October 31, 2025

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth (left) pictured along with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh on October 31, 2025. — X@SecWar
  • Deal to enhance coordination, information sharing: Hegseth.
  • Hegseth, Singh meet for first time since US imposed 50% tariffs.
  • Singh says new chapter to begin with the signing of US-India deal.

The United States has signed a 10-year defence framework agreement with India, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday.

The framework is considered a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence, enhancing coordination, information sharing and technological cooperation between the two nations, Hegseth posted on X after a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh.

Hegseth and Singh were meeting for the first time since the United States imposed tariffs of 50% on Indian goods in August as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

The tariffs prompted India to pause purchases of US defence equipment, with the two sides expected to discuss on Friday a review of India's plans to buy the military hardware.

"We have held telephonic conversations thrice. I am delighted to be meeting you in person on the sidelines of ADMM (ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting - Plus: ADMM-Plus). On this occasion, I feel a new chapter will begin today with the signing of the Defence Framework...I am confident that under your leadership, India-US relations will further strengthen,” the ANI quoted Indian defence minister as saying.

As Washington looks to tackle China's growing assertiveness in the region, Hegseth is expected to meet the defence ministers of Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, among others, said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Delegations from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Russia are attending the meeting of defence ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

