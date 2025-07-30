IMF forecasts 3.6% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY26, below govt target

The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen at the headquarters building in Washington, DC. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast Pakistan’s economic growth at 3.6% for the ongoing fiscal year 2025–26, falling below the government’s official target of 4.2%, The News reported.

According to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook Update released from its Washington headquarters on Tuesday, Pakistan’s GDP growth for FY2024-25 stood at 2.7%.

For FY2025-26, the Fund expects moderate improvement, projecting growth at 3.6% — still lower than the government’s official forecast.

On the global front, the IMF estimates world economic growth at 3% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026.

These projections are slightly higher than those in the April 2025 Outlook— by 0.2 and 0.1% points, respectively — reflecting stronger-than-anticipated factors such as improved financial conditions, fiscal expansion in major economies and a weaker US dollar.

The Fund warned that any rebound in tariff rates, rising fiscal deficits, geopolitical tensions, or prolonged uncertainty could dampen global growth prospects. Conversely, successful trade negotiations and policy stability could provide an upside to growth.

The IMF stressed that to support recovery and resilience, countries must prioritise predictability, confidence and structural reforms, while safeguarding financial and price stability.