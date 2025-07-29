Aurangzeb to visit Washington ‘soon' to wrap up tariff deal with US, says Dar

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a press conference in New York on July 29, 2025. — YouTube@Geo News/Screengrab

NEW YORK: Pakistan hopes to finalise a tariff agreement with the US in the coming days, as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will soon travel to Washington following what he described as productive talks with American officials.

The country's top diplomat said that his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was highly constructive.

Addressing a press conference in New York, Dar stated that during the talks with the US officials, Pakistan conveyed its position that sustainable peace in the region was unattainable without meaningful dialogue.

The DPM further noted that discussions on trade and tariffs were also held with US officials, and expressed optimism that a formal agreement could be concluded in the coming days.

He also revealed that the finance minister is scheduled to travel to Washington shortly to finalise the arrangements.

The FM added that he had also held a telephone conversation earlier in the day with Rubio.

Reflecting on the broader outcome of the US visit, Dar characterised it as “successful across the board,” adding that Pakistan had engaged in open discussions on bilateral and regional developments.

He informed that on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, he had held eight bilateral meetings, including with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Kuwait and Palestine.

Turning to relations with India, the deputy prime minister said that any prospective engagement with New Delhi would need to be comprehensive. He disclosed that a hotline had been activated on May 10, which facilitated a ceasefire between the two countries.

“If there is to be dialogue with India, it must be all-encompassing,” he said, reiterating Pakistan’s readiness to resume composite talks whenever India signals its willingness.

Dar issued a firm warning against any attempt by India to unilaterally divert or obstruct water flows from rivers allocated to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty. “We are not prepared to forgo even a single drop of water,” he asserted, adding that any such move would be treated as an act of aggression.

He reiterated that Pakistan retains the rights to the three rivers under the treaty and that any unilateral amendments by India would not be acceptable. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s legal position at the international arbitration forum.

On domestic economic matters, Dar stated that while Pakistan is burdened with external debt totalling $130 billion, the country possesses mineral resources valued at over $6,000 billion.

He underlined the need for transparent and regulated exploitation of these reserves, ensuring that proceeds are equitably divided —50% for the federal government and the remaining for the provinces.

He added that responsible mineral extraction would generate employment opportunities for local communities, but stressed that such projects must adhere to legal and procedural standards.

Responding to a question regarding Afghanistan, Dar said he had visited Kabul on April 19 and held discussions with caretaker ministers. He confirmed that the decisions reached were implemented by April 20.

The DPM highlighted that a prospective railway link between Pakistan and Afghanistan could significantly enhance Pakistan’s connectivity with global markets.

Dar also referred to recent chants of “Thanks to Pakistan” slogans in Iran’s parliament as a “source of pride”, and praised the efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, in maintaining regional peace.

He denounced recent provocative statements from Indian officials, stating that Pakistan remained on high alert in response. He also highlighted that a joint parliamentary resolution on India had been passed with support from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

However, he clarified that legal proceedings involving the PTI founder remained within the jurisdiction of the courts and were not a matter for governmental intervention.