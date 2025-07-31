No sugar crisis, ample stock available: Food Minister Tanveer

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain speaks at a press conference in Islamabad, on July 31, 2025. — Geo News Live

Sugar imports won’t harm local growers: minister.

Price fixed, govt vows strict enforcement.

Hoarders fuelling artificial shortage face action.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday rejected all claims of a sugar crisis in the country, saying that Pakistan has sufficient sugar stock and no issues with supply or prices.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said misleading impressions were being spread regarding the import and export of sugar. “There is no sugar crisis. The country has enough stock, and prices are stable,” he stated.

This comes as Pakistan’s sugar crisis worsens, according to The News, with markets in Lahore and Islamabad facing severe shortages, while prices in Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta surge to Rs190 per kilogramme, defying official caps.

However, the minister said that the sugar trade — both export and import — is a routine process and not a new development. “Pakistan has been exporting and importing sugar for the past decade,” he said, adding that the Sugar Advisory Board — comprising federal ministers, provincial representatives, and stakeholders — approves all decisions on sugar trade.

Tanveer shared that last year, Pakistan had a surplus of 1.3 million metric tonnes of sugar, which was the basis for allowing the export of the same quantity.

At that time, 800,000 metric tonnes of sugar were part of the opening stock, and total production stood at 6.8 million metric tonnes.

He said sugar exports began in October 2024, and the crushing season started only 20 days later. At the time of export, global sugar prices were $750 per tonne, while the local price was Rs138 per kilogramme.

“It was decided that sugar would not be sold for more than Rs140 per kilogramme in local markets,” he added.

Commenting on the current year’s production, the minister said only 5.8 million metric tonnes of sugar were produced, below the earlier estimate of seven million tonnes.

He also clarified that the decision to import sugar would not negatively affect sugarcane growers. “We’ll ensure growers remain protected while ensuring market stability,” he said.

Tanveer stated that the government has now fixed a new sugar price and will strictly enforce it to keep it affordable for the public. He warned that stern action is being taken against hoarders who are attempting to create an artificial shortage in the country.