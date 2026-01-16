World Bank seeks concrete power reforms ahead of major funding in Pakistan

An undated image of the World Bank building. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has urged Pakistan to pursue a results-driven approach for seeking a multibillion-dollar loan over the medium to long term to tackle the financially draining power sector, The News reported on Friday.

There is a long wish list for the energy sector, including power and gas sectors, but the WB has communicated to the government that it will assess the sector in its totality and then propose measures to fix the cash-starved sector.

“We have approached the WB for refinancing of the power sector debt to replace expensive debt with cheaper loans from the multilateral creditor. The government is also increasing the incremental package for industries from 25% to 50% at the demand of industrial sector, due to reduced consumption by the industrial sector last fiscal year owing to contraction in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM),” top official sources confirmed on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with WB Country Director for Pakistan Bolormaa Amgaabazar at the Finance Division, along with their respective teams, to review ongoing collaboration and discuss priority areas under the lender’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with Pakistan.

Both sides acknowledged that Pakistan has made progress toward macroeconomic stability through prudent fiscal and monetary policies and emphasised the need to translate this stability into sustained economic growth, higher investment, and job creation.

Sectoral priorities, including digital services exports, agriculture and agribusiness, minerals and mining, healthcare, and selected manufacturing segments, were also discussed as potential focus areas for future WB-supported operations.

Both sides agreed that targeted sectoral interventions, supported by regulatory and institutional reforms, could generate high-impact employment and export growth.