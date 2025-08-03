Nicole Kidman shares 'very close' bond with Sandra Bullock

Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock can’t believe 'Practical Magic' return after 27 year

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are back on the set of Practical Magic 2.

In an interview with People Magazine, Kidman discussed her bond with Bullock. The two are reprising their roles of witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens in the sequel to 1998 classic.

Kidman said of their dynamics, “It’s insane,” adding, “I can tease her, and she teases me.”

“We're both living in London, very close to each other,” she added.

Kidman said she and Bullock can’t believe they’re back after 27 years, saying, “We're both like, 'What?' But we were just right back into it.”

“I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we're just having the best time together,” she added.

Additionally, the actress also praised everyone involved in the making of the sequel, saying, “We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film. And they've been incredibly supportive in making this, going back and then expanding it.”

“And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I've worked with before and who's just lovely,” she added, referring to A Family Affair.

“So it's a group of amazing, amazing women and some great men who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches' life,” Kidman said.

Notably, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are returning in Practical Magic 2 on September 18, 2026.