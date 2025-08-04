 
Trump says will raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases

"They don't care how many people in Ukraine being killed by Russian War Machine," says US president

AFP
August 04, 2025

US President Donald Trump and Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for their joint news conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. — Reuters
  • India ignores Ukraine deaths caused by Russian aggression: Trump.
  • Trump slams India’s oil trade as fuelling Russian war machine.
  • I’ll be substantially raising tariff paid by India to US, says Trump.

President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to "substantially" hike US tariffs on goods from India over its purchases of Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Moscow is anticipating talks with the US leader's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin this week.

On Monday, Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform that India was "buying massive amounts of Russian Oil" and selling it for "big profits."

"They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," Trump added.

"Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA."

But he did not provide details on what tariff level he had in mind.

A day earlier, a top aide to President Trump accused India of effectively financing Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing oil from Moscow.

"What he (Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia," said Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Trump's most influential aides.

"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact," Miller said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

A 25% tariff on Indian products went into effect on Friday as a result of its purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia. Trump has also threatened 100% tariffs on US imports from countries that buy Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a major peace deal with Ukraine.

