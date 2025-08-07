Instagram adds reposting, location map, friends tab in latest update

Instagram logo can be seen on a smartphone in this image. — Reuters

Instagram is rolling out a suite of new features aimed at making it easier for users to share content and stay connected — including a long-awaited reposting tool, a real-time location map, and a revamped Reels experience.

In an update announced on August 6, parent company Meta introduced three major additions to the popular platform: the ability to repost content directly to a dedicated tab, an optional location-sharing map, and a new “Friends” tab within Instagram Reels.

“People have always come to Instagram to share what they’re up to and where they are,” Meta said in a news release. “Now, with reposts, the map, and the Friends tab in Reels, it’s easier for you and your friends to stay in touch through the content you’re enjoying on Instagram.”

Reposting brings sharing to Instagram

The new reposting feature allows users to share public feed posts and Reels from other accounts directly to their own followers. Reposts will show up in followers’ feeds and appear on a separate “Reposts” tab added to user profiles.

While the original creators retain credit, Meta says the feature offers content creators an opportunity to broaden their reach.

Location sharing with Instagram map

Rolling out in the US starting August 6, the new Instagram Map gives users the option to share their last active location with chosen contacts. According to Meta, users can explore content by location — such as concert clips, restaurant posts, or travel highlights — and turn location sharing off at any time.

Parents using Instagram’s supervision tools will receive notifications if their teen begins sharing their location and can manage who has access.

“You can decide whether your teen has access to location sharing on the map and see who your teen is sharing their location with,” Meta added.

‘Friends’ tab added to Reels

A new “Friends” tab is also coming to Instagram Reels, offering users a feed of public content their friends have liked or commented on, along with suggestions from "Blends" — personalised content groupings.

Users can choose to hide their interactions so they don’t appear on others’ tabs, and can mute activity from specific users.

The update follows several recent changes focused on user safety, including new restrictions on direct messages to teen users and content controls for adult-run accounts featuring children.

Instagram also introduced a summer profile redesign option in June, allowing users to rearrange grid photos and videos.

With the latest additions, Instagram aims to make social sharing more dynamic, location-aware, and personalised — while continuing to evolve its safety and control options.