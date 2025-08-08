Apple iPad Air M3 sees record price drop in major retail sale

The new Apple iPad Air tablet is displayed shortly after it went on sale at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, in New York City, New York, US, March 18, 2022. — Reuters

Apple’s latest iPad Air, powered by the M3 chip, has hit a record-low price in a major sale across leading retailers, beating the previous low set during Amazon Prime Day.

The 11-inch 128GB model is now available for $449: a $150 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The larger 13-inch 128GB variant is also on offer, starting at $649 with the same $150 price cut.

As Apple’s midrange tablet, the iPad Air bridges the gap between the entry-level iPad and the high-end iPad Pro, providing portability, performance, and premium features. With iPadOS 26 set to introduce windowed multitasking this fall, the device is poised for an even better user experience.

The M3-powered Air offers GPU upgrades like dynamic caching for smoother performance in demanding apps.

It supports both Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil Pro, with the latter featuring Find My support and squeeze gestures for quick tool changes. The Air is also compatible with the new Magic Keyboard, which features a larger build and a 14-key function row for improved productivity.

In addition, the iPad Air comes equipped with Apple Intelligence features, enabling AI-powered writing and image editing tools.

While the M4 iPad Pro remains the most powerful option for intensive gaming and creative work, the iPad Air delivers an all-round performance for everyday tasks, now at its most affordable price yet.