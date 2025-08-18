Trump says he will sign order targeting mail-in ballots, voting machines ahead of 2026 elections

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, US, September 26, 2024. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would sign an executive order ahead of next year's midterm elections, saying he would lead "a movement" targeting mail-in balloting and voting machines across the country.

"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly “Inaccurate,” Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES," he wrote in a social media post.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.