Trump says he will sign order targeting mail-in ballots, voting machines ahead of 2026 elections

US president says he will lead movment to get rid of mail-in ballots and "seriously controversial" voting machines

By
Reuters
|

August 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, US, September 26, 2024. — Reuters
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would sign an executive order ahead of next year's midterm elections, saying he would lead "a movement" targeting mail-in balloting and voting machines across the country.

"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly “Inaccurate,” Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES," he wrote in a social media post.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

